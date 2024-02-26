Friendswood police are searching for a woman who has been missing for over a week.

According to police, Chelsea Elissa Watling, 34, was last seen walking away from her home in the 15800 block of Blackhawk Blvd. around 7 a.m. on Feb. 17.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Photo: Friendswood Police Department

Police say she didn’t take her phone or any of her belongings and was intoxicated at the time. She reportedly left in the company of a Hispanic male her family did not know. Police say his name may be "Angel Escandon". Authorities did not provide a further description of the man.

Police say Chelsea’s family, including her 8-year-old daughter, have not heard from her since, which makes her disappearance even more concerning to police and family.

Chelsea is described as a white female, 5’10" tall and 180 pounds with long, straight blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a black floral tattoo on her right forearm. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a light-colored t-shirt, blue/purple/white running shorts, and black flipflops.