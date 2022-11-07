article

Authorities in Fort Bend County are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 13-year-old boy.

Shaquan Burns was last seen Sunday in Richmond.

MORE MISSING PERSONS CASES

He was last seen wearing a tie-dye hoodie as pictured in his photograph and black shoes. He was carrying a brown backpack.

Authorities say there is no indication of foul play, but they are looking for information to help locate him as he has a medical history.

If you have any information, please contact Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Detective Tobias at 832-520-6864, or via email Melissa.Tobias@fortbendcountytx.gov.