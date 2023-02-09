article

A search is underway for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Wednesday evening.

According to the missing person's report, Elizabeth Labeaf was last seen leaving the 15200 block of Hillglen Court in an unknown direction.

Last contact with Labeaf was just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

She was wearing a blue "Clear Lake Falcon" hoodie, blue jean shorts and tan Van shoes.

She has blue eyes and blonde or strawberry hair. She is 5'6" tall and 240 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (832)394-1840.