Houston police have located the missing man with autism last seen near Westchase.

23-year-old Clinton Alexander Miles was last seen on Saturday around 5:20 a.m. in the 3000 block of Walnut Bend Lane going in an unknown direction.

Miles has autism and does not like to be touched and is scared of loud noises. He also suffers from seizures.

Clinton Alexander Miles

He is described as 5'11" and weighing 140 pounds with blue, gray eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen in a gray shirt, blue jeans, and dark gray canvas loafers. Miles also goes by the nickname "Alex".

Anyone with information on Miles's whereabouts is asked to call the HPD Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.