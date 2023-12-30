Houston police are searching for a missing man with Alzheimer’s.

Authorities say Aurelio Ramirez, 86, was last seen Friday near the 5900 block of W. 43rd Street.

Aurelio Ramirez (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Ramirez is reportedly known to walk in either direction down West 43rd Street.

He was last seen on a doorbell camera around 3 p.m. wearing a gray blazer, red v-neck shirt and blue jeans.

He is described as a Hispanic male with brown eyes and gray hair. He is 5'8" tall and weighs 142 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (832)394-1840.