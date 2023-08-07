article

A 19-year-old Spring woman who disappeared after walking from Galveston Pleasure Pier to her car just a few blocks away has been found, officials say.

On Monday, Texas Center for the Missing said Amtul Momin was "located safe". Officials didn’t provide any further details on where or how she was located.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

According to Galveston police, Momin reportedly left the Pleasure Pier around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, walking toward her vehicle that was parked in the 2300 block of Seawall Boulevard.

Authorities say she made it to her vehicle but had not been seen since. Police said some of her belongings were found near her vehicle.

On Sunday, police asked anyone with information on her whereabouts to call them.