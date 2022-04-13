Missing 80-year-old with dementia last seen in east Houston

article

Authorities need your help finding a missing 80-year-old diagnosed with dementia last seen in east Houston.

Officials say Freely Jenkins was last seen Tuesday leaving his home in the 7100 block of Richland Dr. around 7:40 a.m.

MORE MISSING PERSONS COVERAGE

The 80-year-old has been described as 5'3" weighing about 140 pounds, bald, with a thick gray mustache and beard, and brown eyes. It's unknown what he was wearing before he went missing.

Houston police say Mr. Jenkins was last seen driving a light green 2014 Chevrolet Silverado with Texas license plates reading: MMW0305.

CHECK OUT OUR FOX 26 SERIES: THE MISSING

Advertisement

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call the Houston Police Department's Missing Person's Unit at 832-394-1840.