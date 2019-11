article

Houston Police are asking for the public's help in locating 72-year-old Joyce Teague.

Police say she was last seen on Nov. 4 in the 1400 block of Greens Parkway wearing a gray coat, purple t-shirt and blue jeans.

Teague is described as a black female, 5'3 with brown eyes.

If you've seen Teague, please call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.