Missing 20-year-old woman found, reportedly hit by truck but still alive

Texas Equusearch has confirmed a missing Houston woman has been found.

This comes nearly a day after Genesis Rachel Barrondo was reported missing by Houston police

Police said Barrondo was last seen in the area of S. Loop West and South Main Street last Saturday morning around 1:20 a.m. However, Texas Equusearch confirmed Saturday Barrondo was found and is currently at Ben Taub Hospital.

She was reportedly involved in a car crash and hit by a truck but is still alive.

