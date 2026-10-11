Missing 16-year-old swimmer's body recovered after going missing at Surfside Beach

The Brief A 16-year-old swimmer's body was recovered two days after he went missing. Police say the Coast Guard assisted with the recovery on Sunday. The identity of the teen from La Marque has not been released.



The body of a 16-year-old swimmer has been recovered two days after he went missing in the water at Surfside Beach, officials say.

According to Surfside Beach police, the boy’s body was recovered around 2 p.m. Sunday with the assistance of the Coast Guard.

Teen goes missing at beach

The backstory:

Police Chief Philip Hester says his department was called around 1:30 p.m. Friday about a 16-year-old swimmer in distress in the water near Blue Water Highway and SH 332.

Officers responded to the call and launched drones while the Coast Guard searched for the swimmer by boat and helicopter. Texas EquuSearch was later called in to assist.

Police say the surf was rough during the search, and the operation switched from a rescue mission to recovery later in the day.

What we don't know:

The swimmer is said to be a 16-year-old boy from La Marque, but his identity has not been publicly confirmed.