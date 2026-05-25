Search for missing 10-year-old swimmer near Surfside Beach

The Brief A 10-year-old boy was swimming near Surfside Beach when he reportedly got caught in a riptide and went underwater, Surside Beach PD chief said. The U.S. Coast Guard was called to help with the search. Authorities are still searching for the young boy.



The search for a missing 10-year-old boy who was last seen on Sunday is ongoing in Brazoria County.

10-year-old missing near Surfside Beach

Surfside Beach Police Department Chief Philip Hester says a youth football team were hanging out around 5:30 p.m. near Ocean Avenue.

While they were hanging out, one of the 10-year-old's was playing in the water and got caught in a riptide.

Surfside police contacted the U.S. Coast Guard for assistance. The Coast Guard reportedly got help from Air Station Houston and Air Station Corpus Christi.

Texas Equusearch is also helping with the search and says efforts will continue to bring the child home to his family.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the missing 10-year-old is asked to call Surfside Beach Police Department at (979) 864-2392 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.