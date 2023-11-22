A young cancer survivor hopes you'll help her make the holidays brighter for young cancer patients.

Mia Spargo was diagnosed with brain cancer when she was only six years old. Now that she's 16, she's celebrating 10 years of giving back to others and hopes this is the biggest year yet for her toy drive. But so far, donations have been dismal.

"Ten years ago, when I was in the hospital, I started my very first toy drive. I was inspired by the company called Big Love for and what they do for their families and their kids. I took my birthday money that Christmas and made goodie bags for the whole floor. That was my first toy drive, and each year, with both community, family, and friends, that grew bigger," explains Mia.

Mia underwent ten rounds of chemotherapy and two rounds of proton radiation.

"I got a second chance because they caught it really early. I have had my mom at my side the whole way. It was just a struggle. There are good days and bad days, but just knowing that you have somebody supporting you and I pray to God," states Mia.

Mia has lingering side effects and frequent hospitalizations.

"The brain cancer that I was diagnosed with is right next to my pituitary gland and sadly it doesn't work, so I have to take many pills that would regulate my body," says Mia.

She loves to do the toy drive, knowing how many smiles it will bring on sick children's faces.

"Just knowing what I've been through and what the kids are going through right now. I just love to gather the toys and be able to see their smiles and just see their faces light up, to know there's somebody caring for them," says a smiling Mia.

She plans to deliver to Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center and for the first time, she hopes to get enough toys to deliver to the pediatric cancer center at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, as well.

In order to do that, and make her dream come true, Mia needs donations!

"Please visit my Facebook page "Miracles For Mia Spargo". There, you can find my Amazon Wishlist full of toys and my cash app, if you choose to donate," encourages Mia.

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/Miracles4Mia

Here's more about the organization that inspired Mia: https://www.biglovecancercare.org