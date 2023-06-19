A father is in need of a miracle after losing his engraved Houston Astros ring during a game on Father's Day.

Janie Arredondo tells FOX 26 her friend's father, Reynaldo Muñoz, an employee at Minute Maid Park, took his 2022 World Series Championship ring off briefly to wash his hands while at work, but he had to rush to an "assistance call."

(Photo courtesy of Janie Arredondo - shared with permission)

About 20 minutes later, Arredondo says, Muñoz realized the ring was missing and when he went back to look for it, the ring was gone.

We're told Mr. Muñoz has worked with Minute Maid Park for 23 years and the ring means a great deal to him. In fact, it's personalized for every employee, so his last name is also engraved in the ring.

(Photo courtesy of Janie Arredondo - shared with permission)

Needless to say, Mr. Muñoz is devastated and had his Father's Day ruined. That's why loved ones are hoping whoever may have found the ring to return it. At last check, the ring was not turned into the Lost & Found.

Arredondo also tells FOX 26 Mr. Muñoz has almost never missed a day of work and was blessed to attend Game 4 of the 2022 World Series in Philadelphia.

If you may have seen the ring, which was removed at the Upper Level family bathroom, you're asked to email Mr. Muñoz's family at: pmunoz93@gmail.com