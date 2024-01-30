Milwaukee Street fire: Man killed in morning house fire in Houston

One man was killed following a house fire in Houston last week, officials said.

According to authorities, the fire sparked up in the 2500 block of Milwaukee Street just after 11 a.m.

SUGGESTED: Houston family receives $21,000 water bill, family afraid to use water in own home

Officials said firefighters arrived within one minute to find heavy smoke and fire coming from a side porch and carport area of the house.

After an offensive attack was made by firefighters, a primary search was conducted and the man was found on the carport.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

