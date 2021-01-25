Miley Cyrus to headline NFL TikTok Tailgate at Super Bowl LV

The NFL announced on Monday that Miley Cyrus will be headlining a new tailgating event before the Super Bowl, the NFL TikTok Tailgate at Super Bowl LV on February 7 in Tampa, Florida.

The on-site pregame show is an exclusive event to honor healthcare heroes across the country and the world. A certain 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers have been invited to the tailgate and the Super Bowl.

"These dedicated health care workers continue to put their own lives at risk to serve others, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "We hope in a small way that this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes. This is also an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings."

Another 14,500 additional fans will also attend the game at Raymond James Stadium.

Before the game, the NFL TikTok Tailgate will be streamed live on TikTok and feature special guests from the NFL, TikTok creators, surprise musical performances, gameday cooking segments and more.

"For the first-time, the NFL has partnered with TikTok, the leading destination for short-form mobile video, to invite the world into the league’s premier Super Bowl pregame celebration at the stadium," according to an NFL news release.

The virtual experience will start at 2:30 p.m. (ET)/11:30 a.m. (PT) and a portion of Cyrus’ performance will be televised.

The NFL stated that the decision to physically allow people into the stadium for the Super Bowl was agreed upon after discussion between officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Florida Department of Health and area hospitals and health care systems.

According to the league, a plan was created to enable fans to enjoy the game "in a safe and responsible way."

"Super Bowl plans enhance the already rigorous COVID-19 protocols implemented by NFL clubs that hosted more than 1.2 million fans at 116 games throughout the regular season and playoffs. These protocols include mandatory mask-wearing, social-distancing, and other measures to prevent the spread of the virus. This includes podded seating, touchless in-stadium experiences at concessions, restrooms, and security checkpoints, as well as controlled entry and egress," according to an earlier news release.

"Florida is proud to host Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to crown the champion of an unprecedented NFL season," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said. "On behalf of Floridians and football fans across the nation, I'd like to thank the many men and women who worked hard to make this game a reality, especially our frontline health care workers who have worked tirelessly over the past year to keep people safe. I look forward to the positive impact this game will have on the Tampa Bay area, and my family and I can't wait for the big game!"

"We are grateful for the leadership the NFL has shown in thanking our health care workers and promoting vaccine acceptance around Super Bowl LV," Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees added. "I applaud them for making safety their top priority, and for taking a thoughtful approach to make sure that the Super Bowl will be a safe and meaningful experience for fans and the Tampa Bay community."