Mike Pence visits Dallas to get update on COVID-19 response and speak at First Baptist Dallas

Vice President Mike Pence visited Dallas Sunday to get an update on the COVID-19 response here in Texas. He also gave a message at First Baptist Dallas.

He spoke at the Celebrate Freedom event, which was set to focus on his faith.

First Baptist Dallas Pastor Robert Jeffress said Pence’s visit had been in the works for a year now.

People had their temperatures screened as they arrived, and everyone in attendance was encouraged to wear a mask.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said he was invited to First Baptist Dallas Sunday, but declined.

“We'd all be better served if those leading the response were at their desks working their butts off instead of having political rallies,” Jenkins said.

After speaking Sunday morning, Pence joined Governor Greg Abbott to take part in a roundtable at UT Southwestern with lawmakers and health officials.

Advertisement

RELATED: Coronavirus Continued Coverage

Joe Biden released a statement about Pence's visit to Dallas.

“The Trump-Pence administration’s failure to get Americans -- including Texans -- the testing they need or offer an effective reopening plan based in public health and science has now exacerbated the pandemic in communities across the country. The agonizing reality in Texas right now is that COVID-19 cases are on the rise and hospitals are nearing ICU capacity. The state has halted its reopening. Just last week, on top of initially proposing to end funding for federal testing sites, we saw the President declare he wanted testing slowed. There are more than 130,000 reported cases in Texas and more than 2,200 deaths. Yet Vice President Pence’s trip to Dallas epitomizes the dismissive attitude this administration has taken in addressing this crisis from the onset. Our leaders should be tackling this pandemic head on and laying out concrete recovery plans for the American people -- not jet setting across the country to hold events that go against basic public health guidance. Families in the Lone Star state and across the country deserve better,” Biden said.

RELATED: Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases