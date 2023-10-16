Midtown Houston restaurant offering free slice of pizza to Astros fans

One Houston restaurant is offering a free slice of pizza to anyone who visits their Midtown Restaurant through the end of the 2023 American League Championship Series.

Home Slice Pizza, located at 3701 Travis Street, will give a free slice to anyone who comes into the restaurant wearing Astros gear.

Home Slice offers an extensive selection of fan favorites and classic NYC pizza staples, including its award-winning pies, slices, sub sandwiches, calzones, and more.