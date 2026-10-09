Driver killed in Mid West crash after hitting multiple cars, 3 others injured

The Brief A driver was killed, and three others injured in the Mid West area after the driver hit multiple cars before he crashed into a utility pole, police said. Houston police say the driver was going at a high rate of speed. Investigators are looking for surveillance video from nearby businesses.



One person is dead, and three other people were hospitalized after a crash in the Houston-area, according to police.

Deadly crash in Houston-area

What we know:

Sergeant Mike Barrow with the Houston Police Department reports officers were called to the intersection of Westheimer Road and Hillcroft Avenue in the Midwest area around 10 p.m.

A vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed going westbound on Westheimer Road. Witnesses told police the driver was trying to go between several vehicles and collided with at least three of them.

The driver eventually crashed into a utility pole and came to a stop, officials said.

Sgt. Barrow reports the at-fault driver was pronounced dead at the scene. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition and two others were taken with minor injuries.

Houston police are looking for surveillance video from nearby businesses.

What we don't know:

The name of the suspected driver has not been released.

Officials have not reported the suspected driver's driving or criminal history.