Michael Jordan donates $2M from 'Last Dance' proceeds to Feeding America

Chicago Bulls and NBA legend Michael Jordan donated $2 million to the nationwide hunger-relief charity, Feeding America.

Jordan said he donated additional proceeds from the sports documentary miniseries, "The Last Dance."

"The Last Dance" chronicles the rise of Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls.

"In these challenging times and in a year of unimaginable difficulty due to COVID-19, it's more important than ever to pause and give thanks," Jordan said.

The charity encouraged others to go to FeedingAmerica.org/COVID19 to learn how to donate or volunteer this holiday season.