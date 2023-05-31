A man who had tens of thousands of child pornography files has been sentenced to prison, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

SEE ALSO: Houston-area man back behind bars on child pornography charges

Michael Crisp Jr., 33, from Alvin, was sentenced to serve 210 months for distributing and receiving child porn and 120 months for possession, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Southern District of Texas said.

This after he pleaded guilty to the charges, but law enforcement officials note in court records they seized thousands of files after coming across a disturbing video Crisp imported, where a woman was sexually assaulting a toddler.

Further investigation from the FBI led them to find more than 29,000 pictures and 6,500 videos of child porn on several devices too.

ON THE RUN: Search underway for man accused of trafficking children, 'posession with intent to promote child pornography'

The material is too graphic to describe but included children under the age of 5.

"Crisp hoarded and traded files of child rape, suffering and trauma as if they were some kind of collectors’ item - to the order of tens of thousands," said U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani. "Today’s sentence underscores that consumers of child pornography can and will be held to account for how they fuel demand for more and more images of children suffering unspeakable sexual abuse."

Authorities also confirm Crisp was previously out on bond, but faced sentencing Wednesday. He is also ordered to pay $136,500 in restitution to 42 identified victims.

"Cases that involve the sexual exploitation of children are some of the toughest cases our agents work," Special Agent in Charge James Smith of the FBI Houston Field Office added. "Crisp took pleasure from thousands of images and videos depicting the sadistic sexual exploitation, torture and abuse of children, including infants and toddlers."

"By choosing to receive and disseminate such graphic imagery, Crisp repeatedly re-victimized the victims," he continued. "While today’s sentence removes one sexual predator from children’s lives, the FBI’s work continues as there are many more like Crisp still out there."