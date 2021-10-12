Miami mayor holds news conference regarding suspension of former HPD Chief Art Acevedo

article

Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez addressed the media Tuesday following the announcement by Miami City Manager Art Noriega to suspend Art Acevedo as Chief of Police for the Miami Police Department on Monday.

Suarez stated during the news conference that the city charter calls for very specific causes to be met in order to suspend an individual.

The Miami mayor added that Acevedo was offered to resign. However, he said that Acevedo does have the right to a hearing, and he will avail himself of that right.



It’s unclear at the moment when the hearing will be exactly. The mayor said there was talk of the hearing taking place on Wednesday, but Acevedo asked for additional time to prepare, which was granted to him. He believed that it’s "very possible" the hearing will take place on Friday.

Suarez was also asked what type of severance or package that Acevedo would receive. However, he didn’t state what that might look like.