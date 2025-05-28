Mexican national, convicted child predator, deported for a third time

article

A Mexico native and convicted child predator has been removed from the United States for the third time, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Oscar Lopez Delira, 47, was returned to Mexico on May 27 after he was transported from the Montgomery Processing Center in Conroe to the Laredo Port of entry.

Timeline:

Lopez Delira first illegally entered the U.S. on an unknown date and at an unknown location. On Jan. 2, 2001, he was arrested by ICE in Dallas, and he was returned to Mexico that same day.

Lopez Delira illegally reentered the U.S. on an unknown date and at an unknown location and wasn’t encountered by ICE again until Aug. 25, 2015, when he was arrested for sexually exploiting a minor in Carrolton. He was convicted on two counts of sexually exploiting a minor on March 20, 2017.

On Aug. 23, 2019, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice transferred Lopez Delira into ICE custody, and he was placed into immigration proceedings. An immigration judge ordered Lopez removed to Mexico on Sept. 10, 2019.

ICE officers carried out that order on Sept. 12, 2019, and deported him to Mexico through the Laredo Port of Entry.

Lopez Delira illegally entered the U.S. for a third time on Feb. 11, 2024, near Hidalgo, and was apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol and charged with illegal reentry.

Lopez Delira was convicted of illegal reentry on July 1, 2024, and sentenced to 18 months in prison.

On May 23, 2025, he was transferred into ICE custody from the Beaumont Federal Correctional Institution, and he was removed to Mexico on May 27.

What they're saying:

"For far too long, dangerous criminal aliens like this individual have been able to easily circumvent our nation’s laws to illegally enter the country only to go on and victimize innocent and law-abiding residents," said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operation Houston Field Office Director Bret Bradford. "In response, ICE is working daily with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners to restore integrity to our nation’s laws and public safety to our communities."