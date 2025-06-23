Mexican national acting as a river guide sentenced in fatal smuggling case
McALLEN, Texas - A 23-year-old Mexican national who admitted to acting as a river guide in a fatal smuggling attempt has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei announced Friday.
Jose Guadalupe Antonio-Arredondo pleaded guilty on April 3.
Smuggling Incident Details
The backstory:
Antonio-Arredondo admitted that on July 12, 2024, he led an undocumented immigrant and another brush guide across a river to the border wall before returning to Mexico.
After crossing, the undocumented individual experienced breathing difficulties and collapsed. The brush guide ran from the scene, seeking refuge in a nearby house to evade law enforcement.
Authorities later found the undocumented immigrant and took him to a hospital, where he died on July 17, 2024.
Sentencing and Deportation
Chief U.S. District Judge Randy Crane ordered Antonio-Arredondo's sentence.
As a non-U.S. citizen, he is expected to face removal proceedings by immigration authorities after completing his prison term. He will remain in custody until his transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility.
The Source: Information in this article is from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Texas.