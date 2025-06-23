Mexican national acting as a river guide sentenced in fatal smuggling case

article

The Brief A 23-year-old Mexican national who admitted to acting as a river guide in a fatal smuggling attempt has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison. The individual he guided across the border experienced breathing difficulties and died five days later in the hospital. The smuggler will face deportation to Mexico after completing his prison sentence.



A 23-year-old Mexican national who admitted to acting as a river guide in a fatal smuggling attempt has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei announced Friday.

Jose Guadalupe Antonio-Arredondo pleaded guilty on April 3.

Smuggling Incident Details

The backstory:

Antonio-Arredondo admitted that on July 12, 2024, he led an undocumented immigrant and another brush guide across a river to the border wall before returning to Mexico.

After crossing, the undocumented individual experienced breathing difficulties and collapsed. The brush guide ran from the scene, seeking refuge in a nearby house to evade law enforcement.

Authorities later found the undocumented immigrant and took him to a hospital, where he died on July 17, 2024.

Sentencing and Deportation

Chief U.S. District Judge Randy Crane ordered Antonio-Arredondo's sentence.

As a non-U.S. citizen, he is expected to face removal proceedings by immigration authorities after completing his prison term. He will remain in custody until his transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility.