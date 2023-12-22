Mexican citizen Merbin Leodan Inestroza-Perez was sentenced to nearly 20 years in federal prison for selling narcotics in Houston.

The 45-year-old was convicted of possession with intent to distribute nearly 50 kilograms of assorted narcotics and was given a sentence of 235 months, according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

Inestroza-Perez, who had been living in Houston without legal status, pleaded guilty on Oct. 6 after an investigation revealed he was distributing meth at a local barber shop.

Law enforcement executed a delivery of 111 grams of meth to Inestroza-Perez on March 25, 2022, and searched his home. During their investigation, they found 30 kilograms of cocaine, 18 kilograms of meth, more than 500 grams of fentanyl, and eight firearms. All the substances had a total street value of around $850,000, officials claim.

The U.S. Attorney's Office reports that Inestroza-Perez is anticipated to undergo removal proceedings once he finishes serving his prison term.

Other conspirators were convicted and are also awaiting sentencing after further investigation of Inestroza-Perez led to connections with people in South Texas.

Inestroza-Perez will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility, to be determined.