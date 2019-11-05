Metro Transit Proposition A passes with strong support, promises big public transit improvements

Metro Transit Proposition A passed with flying colors after the election on Tuesday, authorizing the Harris County Metro Transit Authority to issue up to $3.5 billion in bonds to be repaid through sales tax revenue.

Election results show 68 percent voting for the Proposition and 32 percent voting against it.

New improvements to public transit in Houston include 75 miles of new METRORapid bus service, including an extension to Bush Airport, 16 miles of light rail with a METRORail extension to Hobby Airport, accessibility improvements, and service enhancements.

Below are the proposed routes for the new METRORapid Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) network. A line will connect Downtown and George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Another will connect Downtown, Uptown, Northwest Transit Center, and the proposed High-Speed Rail terminal.