METRO bus shooting suspect facing federal charges, accused of having machine gun

The Brief Patrick Scott faces federal charges including illegally possessing a machine gun and unlawful receipt of a firearm and ammunition, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Scott was involved in a shooting on board a METRO bus in which a bystander was shot and killed. Scott was allegedly under indictment for aggravated robbery at the time of the shooting and was prohibited from having firearms or ammunition per federal law. Officials claim the weapon linked to Scott was designed to convert from a semi-automatic to a fully automatic firearm.



The 18-year-old involved in the deadly METRO bus shooting on Jan. 7 is now facing federal weapons charges following the investigation into the incident.

Patrick Scott is now charged with illegally possessing a machine gun and unlawful receipt of a firearm and ammunition, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Scott remains in custody at Harris County Jail and is expected to appear in federal court at a later time.

Federal weapons charged against METRO bus shooting suspect

The backstory:

On Jan. 7, a second suspect in this shooting, Brayden Smith, boarded METRO bus #2611 on Route 161 in Westchase and immediately targeted Scott, who was seated at the rear with a backpack.

Smith reportedly walked to the back of the bus and shot at Scott, who took a weapon out of his backpack and pointed it towards Smith, officials said.

During this shooting, 25-year-old bystander Caitlin Stup was hit in the head and died from the injury. A second teenager on the bus was struck in the hip.

Patrick Scott mugshot

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, a shell casing from the scene was from a 9mm Glock handgun which was found the following day and connected to Scott. Officials say the handgun had a machine gun conversion device, commonly known as a "switch", designed to convert it from semi-automatic to a fully automatic firearm.

Scott was allegedly under indictment for aggravated robbery at the time of the shooting. Due to this indictment, he is prohibited from having firearms or ammunition per federal law.

Federal leaders response

What they're saying:

"SDTX has zero tolerance for those violent criminals who would turn our public transit into battlefields," said U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. "Scott is alleged to have violated his bond conditions by possessing a firearm—a decision that directly contributed to the death of innocent young woman and the wounding of a teen bystander. The facts, as alleged, paint the picture of somebody with no respect either for the law or for the life and health of his fellow citizens. With these federal charges, the Southern District aims to change his way of thinking."

"While out on bond for aggravated robbery charges in Harris County, Patrick Scott was the last person who should have allegedly been in possession of a machine gun conversion device," said FBI Houston Special Agent in Charge Douglas Williams. "A young woman was killed and a teenager endures a long recovery because of the disregard Scott and a teen rival held for innocent lives on that bus that afternoon. FBI Houston applauds the United States Attorney’s Office for holding alleged repeat violent offenders accountable at the federal level. We hope these charges make others consider the life-and-death consequences of their irresponsible actions."