METRO appoints new Chief of Police

The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (METRO) has announced the appointment of Ban Tien as its new Chief of Police.

Prior to joining METRO, Tien served as the Executive Assistant Chief of Police for the Houston Police Department, making history as the first Asian American to hold that position. He also has a distinguished military career, having served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve for 32 years, including combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Ban Tien

"This appointment reaffirms that METRO is no place for crime, and Chief Tien is the proven leader we need to safeguard the system," said METRO Board Chair Elizabeth Gonzalez Brock in a news release.

Officials said Tien's appointment aligns with METRO's commitment to enhancing safety and security for riders. The agency is implementing various measures to improve the customer experience, including increased police presence, advanced technology, and improved infrastructure.

"We are grateful for Chief Bumpers' 43 years of dedicated service to the METRO Police Department," said Santiago Osorio, METRO Executive Vice President of Safety, Security, and Facilities. "We wish her the best in her retirement."