Get in on the Men's Final Four this weekend, by going outside and joining in on a 4-mile course.

As part of the March Madness Final Four weekend, the Houston Local Organizing Committee is inviting everyone to participate in a certified 4-mile course on April 1 at Hermann Square at City Hall 900 Smith Street at 8:30 a.m.

You can run, walk, or jog your way through, and at the end, participants receive a medal, t-shirt, and a free ticket to the Final Four Fan Fest.

Girls on the Run Greater Houston will be the non-profit beneficiary of the race as they reach girls at a critical stage in life: strengthening their confidence and underscoring the important connection between physical and emotional health.

Adults and minors can register for the course for $40. The price increases to $45 after March 29.

The race starts at 8:30 a.m. and check-in begins at 7 a.m.

Runners will start on Walker Street just west of Smith, head east on Walker and then south on Louisiana Street. They'll then head west on Dallas and continue west on Allen Parkway and make an u-turn under Waugh then head back east on Allen Parkway. The race will then end by going north on Bagby and east on Walker Street.

Those who have registered can pick up their packets on March 30 or March 31 from 12-7 p.m. at Sun & Ski Sports on 6100 Westheimer Road.

