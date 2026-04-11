Memorial Hermann says agreement has been made with Blue Cross Blue Shield

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The Brief Memorial Hermann and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas have reached an agreement to return the healthcare system to network. The move comes after contract negotiations stalled and the provider was dropped from BCBSTX plans. The two sides announced the agreement Saturday.



Memorial Hermann's facilities and physicians are once again in-network with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, the health care system said Saturday.

Stalled contract negotiations had caused the healthcare system to go out-of-network with the insurance provider at the beginning of April.

What they're saying:

"We are pleased that Memorial Hermann Health System and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas have reached a new agreement that enables BCBSTX Commercial and Blue Advantage Marketplace members to have in-network access once again to Memorial Hermann facilities and trusted providers for their care," Memorial Hermann said in a statement.

The other side:

On Saturday, BCBSTX said members would continue to have access to the health care system.

"Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas and Memorial Hermann Health System have come to a mutual agreement that protects our members’ access to quality care at cost-effective prices," BCBSTX said.

Memorial Hermann said its priority was to secure a fair agreement with long-term sustainability.

"As always, we stand ready to serve and encourage patients to reach out to their trusted providers to schedule needed care," they said. "We remain committed to the Greater Houston community and our mission to improve health through high-quality, accessible and personalized care."