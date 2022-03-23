Memorial Hermann needs your help locating family of patient

article

Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital needs your help locating the family of a female patient.

Officials said the patient appears to be a Hispanic female who appears to be in her mid-30's.

She is about 5'5" tall, weighs 140 pounds, brown hair, and dark brown eyes.

She has multiple tattoos on her wrist, left forearm, left lower leg and ankle, and the back of her neck.

We're told she was picked up by the Houston Fire Department in the Greenspoint area and brought to Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital on March 14.

Anyone who has knowledge of this patient is asked to contact Memorial Hermann Northeast at (281) 913-4282.