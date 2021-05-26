Shopping deals for Memorial Day weekend!

Memorial Day weekend is almost here and so are the shopping deals.

You'll find many things on sale this weekend as retailers look to make a comeback from the pandemic, whether you're shopping in-store or ordering online.

Just remember people are still ordering more items online than usual, so expect shipping delays.

"Don't forget there are a lot of great deals to be had, you just need to know where to look," said Sara Skirboll with RetailMeNot.com.

Skirboll has the top three biggest deals this Memorial Day Weekend.

"Three-day weekends during the summer are some of the best times to buy mattresses. And Memorial Day weekend does not disappoint. You have time to research, time to test, check them out safely in-store and online. And number three, you have time to make the purchase," said Skirboll.

She says shoppers have found mattresses up to 70% off.

"Category number two, outdoor entertainment. As the temperatures heat up, so do the deals. Outdoor grills, outdoor patio furniture," lists Skirboll.

And finally, she says this is the weekend to shop for appliances for the home, saying they're often 20% to 40% off.

"With graduation season among us, it's a great time to think about a new appliance as a gift. Small appliances that fit on you countertop, like blenders, microwaves, toaster ovens, things like that, air fryers for example," she said.

Skirboll says the trick to saving money shopping online is to install a browser extension. Ibotta, Rakuten, Capital One Shopping, Honey, and RetailMeNot's Deal Finder can help you find the lowest price on an item.

"Dealfinders want to find favorites and it's going to automatically apply coupon codes and cash back offers right at check out to save you time and extra money," she explained.

Retail Me Not offers a list of more sale items on its blog.

