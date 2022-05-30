Memorial Day 2022: Here's a look at what's open and closed

Monday, May 30 is Memorial Day 2022 in the United States, a time for Americans to celebrate and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the armed forces.

The long weekend has also come to serve as an unofficial start to summer with vacations, cookouts and pools opening. But the U.S. federal holiday means some government services are closed, while many retailers will remain open.

Here's a look at what's open and closed on Memorial Day 2022:

Is USPS, UPS, FedEx open on Memorial Day?

With Memorial Day being a federal holiday, the U.S. Postal Service is closed on Monday — meaning no mail delivery.

UPS is closed pickup and delivery services are closed, as well as store locations. However, UPS Express Critical service is available.

Similarly, FedEx also observes Memorial Day with all services closed on Monday except FedEx Custom Critical. FedEx Office stores may be open but with modified hours.

Are banks open on Memorial Day?

The Federal Reserve System is closed on May 30, 2022, for the Memorial Day holiday.

There is also no trading in stocks as U.S. equity markets are closed.

Many banks are closed are also closed on Memorial Day, including Bank of America, Chase, Wells Fargo, Key Bank and PNC Bank. As always, it’s best to call your local bank and confirm the hours.

ATMs are available on Memorial Day for those who need to withdraw cash or make a deposit.

Which grocery stores are open on Memorial Day?

Most grocery stores are open on Memorial Day, aware of the need for last-minute shopping on cookout supplies for the holiday. This includes Aldi, Food Lion, Kroger, Meijer, Publix, Safeway, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Whole Foods and Winn-Dixie, according to Fortune.

But notably, Costco is closed on Memorial Day 2022.

Again, check with your local store to confirm holiday hours.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.