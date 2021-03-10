Megan Thee Stallion chooses YWCA Houston as first $25,000 recipient

Houston Mega Star, Megan the Stallion, recently partnered up with fashion brand FashionNova for a $1 million "Women on Top" women’s empowerment initiative.



The YWCA of Houston was the first $25,000 recipient.



The YWCA has been in the Houston area since 1907. Their objective is to eliminate racism and empower women of all ages through all stages.

At one point, there were numerous YWCA branches, sadly that is no longer the case. Only one remains on Martin Luther King Blvd.



One of the programs offered at the YWCA is the Center for Women, which will largely benefit from this donation.



If you would like to help, you may donate directly to the YWCA.