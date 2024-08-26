$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Houston expires on Sept. 15

article

The Brief A Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,002 is about to expire, according to the Texas Lottery. The ticket was sold at All-Season Food in Houston for the March 19 drawing. The winner has until September 15 to claim the ticket.



The clock is ticking for a $1,000,002 Mega Millions ticket that was sold in Houston to be turned in.

The winning ticket was sold at All-Season Food, located at 3411 Antoine Drive in Houston for the March 19 Mega Millions drawing.

The ticket matched all five white balls (24-46-49-62-66), but not the Mega Ball (7).

Lottery officials say the winning ticket will expire if it is not validated by the Sunday, Sept. 15 deadline.

The deadline is even sooner if you want to turn the ticket in in-person, because the offices are closed on the weekend. The winner must turn their ticket in to a Texas Lottery claim center by 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13.

You can also mail the ticket along with a claim to the Texas Lottery Commission as long as it is postmarked by Sept. 15.

"We hope to celebrate the Texas Lottery player who became a $1 million prize winner in the March 19, 2024, Mega Millions drawing, said Ryan Mindell, executive director of the Texas Lottery in a statement. "We encourage our Mega Millions players to take another look at their tickets, check the numbers again, and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket before claiming your prize at a Texas Lottery claim center."

Mega Millions winners have 180 days after the draw date to claim a winning ticket.

If the winnings are not claimed at that time, the prize money will go to programs approved by the Texas Legislature.