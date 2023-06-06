McDonald’s to celebrate Grimace’s birthday with new shake, special meal starting on June 12
HOUSTON - Calling all McDonald’s fans! Your opportunity is coming to celebrate Grimace’s birthday with the Grimace Birthday Meal and Shake, which will feature McDonald’s first-ever purple shake.
Starting on June 12, fans can get in on the festivities at participating greater Houston restaurants with the Grimace Birthday Meal. The meal also comes with the chose of a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets and World Famous Fries.
Some additional ways to toast to Grimace’s birthday this month include:
- An exclusive video game: McDonald’s will launch an exclusive video game in collaboration with Krool Toys®, where you can immerse yourself in Grimace’s world as he races around classic McDonald’s birthday scenes to find his pals – like Birdie and Hamburglar – all in a quest to cut his birthday cake. The game will be free to play on desktop and mobile beginning June 12.
- New Grimace merch: Dress to impress in Grimace-inspired merch – from tees to socks – available to purchase beginning June 12 on GoldenArchesUnlimited.com, while supplies last.
- In lieu of gifts: Fans can help drive a donation to a charity near and dear to Grimace – Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC). From June 13 – 14, fans can visit McDonald’s Instagram story and share a picture of their favorite birthday memory via the "add yours" sticker. For every picture shared, McDonald’s will donate $5 to RMHC up to $200k.