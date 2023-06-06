article

Calling all McDonald’s fans! Your opportunity is coming to celebrate Grimace’s birthday with the Grimace Birthday Meal and Shake, which will feature McDonald’s first-ever purple shake.

Starting on June 12, fans can get in on the festivities at participating greater Houston restaurants with the Grimace Birthday Meal. The meal also comes with the chose of a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets and World Famous Fries.

Some additional ways to toast to Grimace’s birthday this month include: