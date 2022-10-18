McDonald’s tests selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts at select locations

article

Looks like a few lucky people will have the pleasure of enjoying a Krispy Kreme doughnut with their McCafe coffee for a limited time.

McDonald’s announced it is selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts at select locations as a test run to see how incorporating an additional set of confections will impact operations.

The doughnuts are being sold at nine locations in the Louisville, Kentucky, area, according to a company news release.

Doughnuts will be available as an all-day item on McDonald’s menu and can be ordered either in-store or at the drive-thru. And in true Krispy Kreme fashion, the doughnuts will be made fresh and delivered daily to restaurants for the duration of the testing.

McDonald’s is offering three Krispy Kreme doughnut flavors which include the Original Glazed, the Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles and the Raspberry Filled doughnuts.

Customers can order individual doughnuts or a six-pack option.

"McDonald’s is always looking for ways to give our fans more of what they crave, and we often conduct tests to inform future menu decisions," according to the fast-food franchise.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.