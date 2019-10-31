McDonald's bringing back classic toys for 40th Happy Meal Anniversary
To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Happy Meal, McDonald’s restaurants across Houston are introducing the Surprise Happy Meal.
From Nov. 7-11, customers have the chance to get one of their favorite toys from the past 40 years at participating McDonald’s locations.
The full lineup of toys will include:
- Cowboy McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988
- Fireman McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988
- Mail Carrier McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988
- Hamburger Changeable (McDonald’s): 1989
- Grimace (McDonald’s): 1990
- Dino Happy Meal Box Changeable (McDonald’s): 1991
- McDonald’s Hot Wheels Thunderbird (Mattel): 1993
- Hamburglar (McDonald’s): 1995
- Power Rangers (Hasbro): 1995
- Space Jam Bugs Bunny (Warner Brothers): 1996
- Patti the Platypus (Ty Beanie Baby): 1997
- 101 Dalmatians (Disney): 1997 – only available in the U.S.
- Tamagotchi (Bandai): 1998
- My Little Pony (Hasbro): 1998
- Furby (Hasbro): 1999
- Mickey’s Sorcerer Apprentice (Disney): 2002 – only available in the U.S.
- Hello Kitty (Sanrio): 2013
So grab a Happy Meal for a blast from the past!