McDonald's bringing back classic toys for 40th Happy Meal Anniversary

article

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Happy Meal, McDonald’s restaurants across Houston are introducing the Surprise Happy Meal.

From Nov. 7-11, customers have the chance to get one of their favorite toys from the past 40 years at participating McDonald’s locations.

The full lineup of toys will include:

Cowboy McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988

Fireman McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988

Mail Carrier McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988

Hamburger Changeable (McDonald’s): 1989

Grimace (McDonald’s): 1990

Dino Happy Meal Box Changeable (McDonald’s): 1991

McDonald’s Hot Wheels Thunderbird (Mattel): 1993

Hamburglar (McDonald’s): 1995

Power Rangers (Hasbro): 1995

Space Jam Bugs Bunny (Warner Brothers): 1996

Patti the Platypus (Ty Beanie Baby): 1997

101 Dalmatians (Disney): 1997 – only available in the U.S.

Tamagotchi (Bandai): 1998

My Little Pony (Hasbro): 1998

Furby (Hasbro): 1999

Mickey’s Sorcerer Apprentice (Disney): 2002 – only available in the U.S.

Hello Kitty (Sanrio): 2013

So grab a Happy Meal for a blast from the past!