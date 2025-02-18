McAllen man faces federal charges for using Molotov cocktails to set multiple fires

article

The Brief A 36-year-old McAllen man has been charged with arson and possession of a destructive device. Daniel Eduardo Rivera is accused of intentionally setting at least 3 fires, using Molotov cocktails. If convicted, Rivera faces up to 20 years in federal prison.



A 36-year-old McAllen man has been charged with arson and possession of a destructive device after being accused of targeting one person since 2022 and setting multiple fires to the victim's house and vehicles. At least two Molotov cocktails were used in the series of fires.

Criminal Complaint

The backstory:

According to the criminal complaint, Daniel Eduardo Rivera intentionally set a fire to the victim's storage shed around 2 a.m. in November 2022.

On that same day, just after 1 p.m., the fire department was called to the victim's house where the porch was engulfed in flames and seeping into the home.

The fire department was able to extinguish the fire, but not before it caused significant damage to the home. A Molotov cocktail was found at the scene.

The victim told police Rivera confronted him and threatened to kill his family at night and burn his house down.

Two years later, May 2024, fire officials responded to a vehicle fire. The investigation revealed another Molotov cocktail was used to set the car on fire. The investigation linked Rivera to the fire.

What's next:

Daniel Eduardo Rivera was expected to make an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Scott Hacker at 9 a.m. on Feb. 18, 2025. The outcome of the initial appearance has not been released.

If convicted, Rivera faces up to 20 years in federal prison for arson and a maximum of 10 for possession of a destructive device.