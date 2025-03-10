Mayra Guillen, the sister of Vanessa Guillen to challenge Rep. Al Green for his congressional seat

The Brief Mayra Guillen, sister of the late Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen, announced her candidacy to challenge Rep. Al Green for his congressional seat in Texas' 9th District. Guillen, who has no prior political experience, is the president and founder of the Vanessa Guillen Foundation and has been an advocate for military service members since her sister's death. Her campaign is expected to draw significant attention as she takes on the long-serving incumbent in a high-profile race.



Who is Mayra Guillen? Advocate turned political challenger

What we know:

Mayra Guillen, sister of the late Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen, who was killed at Fort Hood in 2020, is drawing significant attention on social media following her announcement to challenge Rep. Al Green for his seat as Texas' 9th Congressional District Representative.

Guillen, who has no prior political experience, is the president and founder of the Vanessa Guillen Foundation. Since her sister's tragic death, she has been a vocal advocate for military service members who have been victims of injustice.

Social media buzz: Mayra Guillen's congressional bid

What they're saying:

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Guillen shared her motivation for entering the political arena:

"After watching @RepAlGreen disrespect not only @POTUS last night, but our district, state and country, I believe it’s time for me to get into the fight like I did for my sister Vanessa Guillen! It’s time to end the propaganda displayed by these politicians, and time to help support @POTUS and his amazing Admiration to Make America Great Again! Al Green I’m coming for your seat."

Mayra Guillen's campaign challenges

The other side:

Rep. Al Green has served as the U.S. representative for Texas' 9th Congressional District since 2005.

Despite lacking political experience, Guillen's campaign is poised to gain attention as she seeks to unseat the long-standing incumbent.