Houston mayor holds another traffic enforcement initiative on Westheimer, I-10

The Brief Mayor John Whitemire announced another traffic safety enforcement initiative. The increased law enforcement will take place on Westheimer Road and I-10 on Friday. Mayor Whitmire has held at least three traffic enforcement initiatives since the beginning of June.



On Friday, Mayor John Whitmire will be teaming up with law enforcement for a traffic safety initiative.

The city leader will be working with the Houston Police Department, Metro Police, the Department of Public Safety, Precinct 5, and the Sheriff's Office to crackdown on reckless driving.

Traffic enforcement initiative

Drivers can expect increased law enforcement presence on I-10 and Westheimer Road on Friday.

"We’re going to have a zero tolerance for road rage, speeding and reckless driving. We want it to be proactive. Slow down because we’re going have multiple agencies enforcing traffic laws," said Mayor Whitmire in a post on X.

By the numbers:

The initiative is part of a larger citywide effort to tackle dangerous driving behaviors on Houston roadways. Mayor Whitmire has conducted at least three traffic safety initiatives since the beginning of June. Last week, HPD patrolled roads along Hwy-288 and the South Loop and handed out 170 citations. Earlier this month, another traffic operation on I-45 and I-59 led to about 300 tickets.

What they're saying:

Mayor Whitmire announced the initiative on X saying:

"On Friday, June 27th, Mayor Whitmire will be joining Houston Police Department, DPS, METRO Police, Constable Allbritton, and the Sheriff’s Office for a major crime prevention initiative along I-10 & Westheimer. Expect zero tolerance for road rage, speeding, and reckless driving."