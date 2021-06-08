Mayor urging young people to participate in Hire Houston Youth Program

article

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is encouraging young people, ages 16 to 24, to participate in his signature Hire Houston Youth Program.



According to a release, while all positions with the City of Houston have been filled, nearly 1,000 jobs are available in the nonprofit and private sectors for year-round and summer opportunities.



Job seekers can apply for positions in all industries, including retail and restaurants, transportation and logistics, nonprofit, healthcare, construction, and STEM.

The program gives young people an opportunity to learn or build their job skills, network and earn a paycheck for the summer, or save for school.



"Now that the restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic are loosening, it is a great time to find a business in your field of study and gain experience with hands-on knowledge," said Mayor Sylvester Turner in a news release. "The Hire Houston Youth program is Houston's promise to the educational and employment empowerment of our youth. We are building stronger bridges to assist in the transition from school to work."

The Hire Houston Youth program has reached tremendous strides, growing from 450 positions in 2015 to over 10,000 job opportunities in 2019. However, due to the pandemic, HHY transitioned to a virtual "earn and learn" program in 2020. The move allowed its participants to train and work in a remote setting.



A Hire Houston Youth Career and Resource fair will be held virtually on June 17, at 10 a.m. Youth can apply for jobs by visiting http://www.hirehoustonyouth.org. For more information, please visit the Hire Houston Youth website or contact hirehoustonyouth@houstontx.gov.

