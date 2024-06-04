Foreign passports stolen from Matzke Park in Harris County: HCSO

A man in Harris County reports passports were stolen from his car while at a local park leaving his parents stuck in Houston.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, footage from a Tesla shows a male suspect breaking into the truck parked next to it and stealing a handbag. Inside the handbag were a couple of passports from Sri Lanka.

The suspect was described as a Black male between 25 to 30-years-old with a skinny build and tattoos on his face. He was reported to be wearing a red shirt with a gray undershirt, black shorts, and black Levi boxers. The suspect was also wearing red shoes and a durag.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to the victims of the theft, the passports belonged to two parents, and they are stuck in Harris County since they are unable to leave the country without them.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS or call 713-274-9200.