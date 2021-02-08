Mattress Mack wins $3.46M Super Bowl bet; customers get free mattresses

Mattress Mack is cashing in after willing the $3.46 million bet on the outcome of the Super Bowl!

Mack bet that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would come out +3.5 in the Super Bowl. That means they had to beat the Kansas City Chiefs or lose by less than four points. The final score was 31-9.

Gallery Furniture customers who spent $3,000 or more on a Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, or Stearns & Foster mattress/box spring and/or adjustable base, will get the new mattress for free.

Houstonians are familiar with the furniture magnate betting big to hedge since 2014. And who could forget his $13 million World Series bet in 2019 when he rode with the home team.

Sadly for Houston, the Astros lost to the Nationals in seven games. But Mack came out winning either way.