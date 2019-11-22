Mattress Mack & Gallery Furniture to host free Thanksgiving Day lunch

article

Once again Mattress Mack is inviting Houstonians to the Gallery Furniture store on the North Freeway for a free Thanksgiving Day lunch.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. where people can enjoy "free food, fun and unity."

“This Thanksgiving let’s get our community together and give thanks for all the blessings we have every day,” says Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale.

There will be eight different food trucks on-site -- four with Thanksgiving fare and four with non-traditional Thanksgiving meals.

Thirty-five turkeys will be served totaling about 500-600 pounds! Forty hams will also be served totaling about 600-700 pounds.

Thanksgiving sides will include macaroni and cheese, green bean casserole, candied yams, and mashed potatoes and gravy.

Mattress Mack and Gallery Furniture have been hosting a free Thanksgiving Day lunch for more than 25 years.

This year’s lunch is expected to attract more than 4,500 people.