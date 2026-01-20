Matagorda County issues burn ban due to increased fire risk

The Brief Matagorda County is under a burn ban due to an increased risk of fire danger. Officials say the ban will be lifted when weather conditions improve and the fire risk decreases.



Matagorda County has issued a burn ban for residents due to an increased risk of fire danger.

The ban was issued by the Matagorda County Office of Emergency Management on Tuesday. Officials say the ban will be lifted when weather conditions improve and the fire risk decreases.

According to the Palacios Police Department, all outdoor burning is prohibited, including controlled burns, recreational fires, and open burning brush, yard waste, and trash.