Masters weather update: Thunderstorms delay tournament start

The start of the 88th Masters Tournament was delayed on Thursday by at least one hour because of bad weather.

The first round was scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. local time on Thursday in Augusta, Georgia, with Erik van Rooyen and Jake Knapp going out in the first group.

"We continue to monitor the weather closely," the Masters said early Thursday . "Gate openings and tee times have been delayed until further notice. The first round will not begin before 9 a.m."

FILE - Jon Rahm stands under an umbrella with his caddie during Round Two of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National. Augusta, GA, on April 8, 2023. (Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Strong storms, heavy rain and strong winds were forecast in the area, leaving thousands without power across Georgia.

Masters tee times 2024

Tee times for the opening two rounds of the Masters, which is held at Augusta National Golf Club, were announced earlier this week – prior to the rain delay.

Full tee times Thursday/Friday:

8:00 a.m./11:06 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen (South Africa), Jake Knapp

8:12 a.m./11:18 a.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain), Taylor Moore, *Santiago de la Fuente (Mexico)

8:24 a.m./11:30 a.m.: Danny Willett (England), Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger (Germany)

8:36 a.m./11:42 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel (South Africa), Luke List, *Christo Lamprecht (South Africa)

8:48 a.m./11:54 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark), Bryson DeChambeau

9:00 a.m./12:12 p.m.: Zach Johnson, Corey Conners (Canada), *Jasper Stubbs (Australia)

9:12 a.m./12:24 p.m.: Sergio Garcia (Spain), Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox (New Zealand)

9:24 a.m./12:36 p.m.: Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An (Korea), Harris English

9:36 a.m./12:48 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka (Austria), Tony Finau

9:48 a.m./1:00 p.m.: Nick Taylor (Canada), Joaquin Niemann (Chile), Russell Henley

10:06 a.m./1:12 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee (Australia), Rickie Fowler

10:18 a.m./1:24 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas

10:30 a.m./1:36 p.m.: Jon Rahm (Spain), Matt Fitzpatrick (England), Nick Dunlap

10:42 a.m./1:48 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland), Xander Schauffele

10:54 a.m./2:00 p.m.: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland (Norway), Cameron Smith (Australia)

11:06 a.m./8:00 a.m.:Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk (Poland), Grayson Murray

11:18 a.m./8:12 a.m.:Camilo Villegas (Colombia), Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis (Australia)

11:30 a.m./8:24 a.m.: Mike Weir (Canada), Ryo Hisatsune (Japan), *Neal Shipley

11:42 a.m./8:36 a.m.: Vijay Singh (Fiji), Si Woo Kim (Korea), Emiliano Grillo (Argentina)

11:54 a.m./8:48 a.m.: Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin (Canada), *Stewart Hagestad

12:12 p.m./9:00 a.m.: Justin Rose (England), Eric Cole, Peter Malnati

12:24 p.m./9:12 a.m.: Akshay Bhatia, J. T. Poston, Shane Lowry (Ireland)

12:36 p.m./9:24 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard (Denmark), Adam Schenk

12:48 p.m./9:36 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im (Korea), Kurt Kitayama

1:00 p.m./9:48 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton (England)

1:12 p.m./10:06 a.m.: Adam Scott (Australia), Sam Burns, Cameron Young

1:24 p.m./10:18 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Jason Day (Australia), Max Homa

1:36 p.m./10:30 a.m.: Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim (Korea)

1:48 p.m./10:42 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg (Sweden), Sahith Theegala

2:00 p.m./10:54 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood (England)

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.