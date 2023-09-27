Watching all this water go to waste is a heartbreaker for Houstonians trying to keep their lawns and plants alive.

Remember we've spent the last month under mandatory water restrictions limiting outdoor water use to twice a week.

Strong water pressure is a must for Nahia Daher's business. She owns Nahia's Salon.

No one wants hair color or shampoo left behind.

"Sometimes the water pressure is very low so when I shampoo it takes time there's no pressure," Nahia said.

Yet 400 feet from Nahia's Salon there's a steady flow of water coming from underneath the sidewalk and street.

For how long?

"More than 2 weeks now," said Nahia. "It's wasting water it's so sad."

We shot this video at Eldridge Pkwy and Briar Forrest Drive on September 14.

We came out here after a friend of Nahia's told us she contacted 311 about the massive leak for weeks without any repairs.

Almost 2 weeks have passed, and nothing has changed.

It's still a nonstop steady flow of water.

"I think it's wasteful it's very inconvenient and I don't know what's taking so long," said Rachel Klemenz who lives near the massive leak.

When we asked public works about this leak on September 14, we got back an email.

It states, "The repair is scheduled for completion by September 21."

That was almost a week ago and as you can see water continues to go to waste.

"I also have a couple of Airbnb's in this area and our water pressure has been horrible for the last few months," Rachel said.

Just watching this is a kick in the gut to Houstonians dealing with dying lawns huge water bills and low water pressure.

"I've got a lot of hair I need strong water pressure," said Rachael.

So, when will the city fix this?

"I hope very soon," said Nahia. "We're waiting."