Massive $9.7 billion I-45 expansion project moves forward: Public meetings for updates, to voice concerns

The Texas Department of Transportation is moving forward with its contentious $9.7 billion Interstate 45 expansion project. They launched six federally mandated public meetings - the first took place Wednesday night in a packed room at St. John's United Methodist Church in downtown Houston.

According to the TxDOT website, the scheduled in-person or virtual public meetings will update the public on the project's progress and allow feedback in an open-house format. Some residents who showed up were caught by surprise - hoping for a more traditional, lecture-style format.

The $9 billion project will reconstruct I-45 North between Houston's downtown and the North Sam Houston Tollway. Supporters said it would enhance driver safety, help to reduce traffic congestion, and address flood mitigation and disaster evacuation needs. Officials say the meetings will give the latest information on the design, scheduling of the project construction, and details regarding the Voluntary Resolution Agreement.

The Voluntary Resolution Agreement (VRA) addressed concerns about the North Houston Highway Improvement Project under the Civil Rights Act. The agreement includes specific actions with timelines, such as public meetings and measures to minimize community impact. FHWA has lifted the project pause, permitting TxDOT to resume work.

Many residents who oppose the expansion argue it will greatly impact over 1,400 homes, businesses, and schools along the construction zone.

Here's the schedule for the December public meetings:

Segment 3* (Downtown Roadways)

Virtual: Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023

5 - 7 p.m . (5:15 p.m. Presentation)

Access Segment 3 virtual meeting

meeting

*Meeting will feature design changes and seek public feedback specific to the Project 3B reevaluation.

Segment 2 (I-45 from I-10 to I-610)

In-Person: Monday, Dec. 11, 2023

5 - 7 p.m. (5:15 p.m. Presentation)

Moody Community Center

3725 Fulton St.Houston, TX 77009

Houston, TX 77009

Virtual: Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023

5 - 7 p.m. (5:15 p.m. Presentation)

Access Segment 2 virtual meeting

meeting

Segment 1 (I-45 from I-610 to Beltway 8)