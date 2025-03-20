Galveston County: Illegal massage parlors raided; one arrested for promoting prostitution, officials say

The Brief Officials say two illegal massage parlors were raided due to suspicions of human trafficking. Information gathered by detectives suggested that a parlor in League City and a parlor in Houston were being used for "prostitution-related activities." Search warrants were issued for both parlors and a suspect's apartment. Ying Qiu Yang Brown, 57, has been arrested for Aggravated Promotion of Prostitution.



A woman has been arrested following a raid on two massage parlors. Galveston County officials say the parlors were illegal and used as cover-ups for human trafficking.

Galveston County massage parlor raid

What we know:

According to the sheriff's office, two illegal massage parlors were raided due to suspicions of human trafficking.

Detectives allegedly gathered surveillance, interviews, and undercover operations that identified two parlors: Royal Thai Massage in League City, and Leela Thai Massage in Houston.

Officials obtained and executed search warrants for the two parlors and a suspect's apartment in Houston.

The raids were performed by authorities from the Galveston County Sheriff's Office, the League City Police Department, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and other agencies.

Following the raids, officials say 57-year-old Ying Qiu Yang Brown was arrested for "Aggravated Promotion of Prostitution." Her bond has been set at $250,000.

Others may be charged in the future.

What we don't know:

Officials have not explained Brown's alleged role in the trafficking operation.