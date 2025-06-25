Houston cold case: Masks, guns and an ambush killing; reward increased to $25,000

The Brief The reward for information in the killing of Julian Castro is now $25,000. The ambush-murder of the 31-year-old asleep in his bed has been cold for three years now. Crime Stoppers and Castro's family are offering up money for information.



Who killed 31-year-old Julian Castro? It's a question his family and police have been asking for three years now.

Killed in his own bed

On June 6, 2022, police say four masked men broke into Castro's home on Thornwall Street in Houston, stole, then shot Castro in the face, killing him.

"They held my cousin at gunpoint outside and made their way into the home where they ransacked and opened the door and went into Julian's room while he was sleeping, and one of them shot him there, in his bed," said his aunt, Jessica Castro-Dunican.

Castro's mother, Jennifer Moreno, will remember the day forever.

"I got a call probably about 7:30, 8 o'clock, my sister-in-law called, something had happened to Julian," she said. "Long story short, I had been told that he had been killed. He was shot in the face."

She says her son had gotten off work and was napping in his room when the killing happened around 6:30 p.m.

Days turned to weeks and police put out a photo of a car they believed was involved in the killing. Police described the suspects as four, young Black men with their faces covered who were seen in a black or gray hatchback, possibly a Toyota Prius, with dark rims. At least one seat reportedly had a pink cover on it.

The case goes cold

Weeks then turned to months and months to years. To this day, no one has been identified, arrested or charged in the killing.

"It's tough, it's tough. When people say it gets better with time - completely not," said Moreno.

Castro would have turned 24 on June 25. His family still celebrates his birthday, bringing cut-outs of him along on their trips.

"He was a good kid, had just reached his 30s, was working, had no kids, no enemies. That whole neighborhood got behind us after the funeral," said Moreno.

She says it is now her life's mission to solve this case. "I owe it to him. As a mother, it's my duty, it's my want and my will," she said.

The family has hired a private investigator, and they say they have an idea of who two of the killers might be, but they need the public to come forward with more information to allow police to build a concrete case.

The new reward

"My best effort is to put money. Money on the reward. I feel like money is the only thing that's going to get that phone ringing," said Moreno.

Houston Crime Stoppers has increased the reward for information in the case to $15,000 while the family is offering an additional $10,000 for information as well.

"If you have the heart to do the right thing, now is the time. It's been three years now," said Castro-Dunican.

Crime Stoppers has an anonymous tip line to submit information at 713-222-TIPS. The family has also set up a tip line. If you feel more comfortable submitting information to them directly, email juliancastroreward10@yahoo.com. You can view the website the family created on the case here.